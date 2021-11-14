Business

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies 2021

Sunday Times ‘Top 100 Companies’ awards methodology

Certain criteria must be fulfilled for entry into the awards

14 November 2021 - 21:19 Business Times

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards acknowledge the listed companies that have generated shareholder returns that outperformed their listed peers.

The results include companies listed on the JSE with a minimum market capitalisation of R5bn as at August 31 2021, and which have a track record of five years of trading from September 1 2016...

