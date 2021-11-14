Business Revving to go with a resilient model Innovation and agility means group can weather any storm B L Premium

Transaction Capital and its highly regarded management team, operating strong businesses with a track record of earnings growth, have become something of a market favourite.

The business’s operations consist of SA Taxi, the country’s largest minibus taxi financier, and Transaction Capital Risk Services (TCRS), which is focused on non-performing loan portfolio collections, customer management and transaction processing. ..