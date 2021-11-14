Business Resumption of dividends at Redefine augurs well for listed property Rental relief for tenants has eased as the government manages lockdowns more ‘responsibly’ B L Premium

There has been little cheer for investors in the listed property sector over the past three years, with real estate investment trusts contending with heavy debt taken on in better times, a weak economy and rising vacancies.

But though property fundamentals are still weak courtesy of a sluggish economy, analysts say there are signs real estate groups are emerging from the pandemic in better shape than they were before the crisis...