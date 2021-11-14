Business Leader of the Year
Profound purpose, positive mindset
Adrian Gore credits his award to Discovery’s achievements in the past 18 months
14 November 2021 - 21:15
Leading change, forging partnerships and setting the standard for business are some of the qualities of Sunday Times Top 100 Companies’ Business Leader of the Year, Adrian Gore.
The Business Leader of the Year award is based on nominations and votes by business leaders. Gore was previously awarded the Sunday Times Lifetime Achiever in 2010. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now