Business Leader of the Year Profound purpose, positive mindset Adrian Gore credits his award to Discovery's achievements in the past 18 months

Leading change, forging partnerships and setting the standard for business are some of the qualities of Sunday Times Top 100 Companies’ Business Leader of the Year, Adrian Gore.

The Business Leader of the Year award is based on nominations and votes by business leaders. Gore was previously awarded the Sunday Times Lifetime Achiever in 2010. ..