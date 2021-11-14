Musk’s Tesla sale just what billionaires do
Musk, who sold about R76.5bn worth of Tesla shares this week, will remain the largest single shareholder in Tesla
14 November 2021 - 07:59
If trading in Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and other billionaire-owned companies is any indication, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk unloading part of his stake in the company may not be bad for the electric carmaker’s shares in the long term.
Musk, who sold about $5bn (R76.5bn) worth of Tesla shares this week, will remain the largest single shareholder in Tesla, with about 15.5% after the sale is completed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now