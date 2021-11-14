Business Musk’s Tesla sale just what billionaires do Musk, who sold about R76.5bn worth of Tesla shares this week, will remain the largest single shareholder in Tesla B L Premium

If trading in Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and other billionaire-owned companies is any indication, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk unloading part of his stake in the company may not be bad for the electric carmaker’s shares in the long term.

Musk, who sold about $5bn (R76.5bn) worth of Tesla shares this week, will remain the largest single shareholder in Tesla, with about 15.5% after the sale is completed...