Business Lifetime Achiever Jabu Mabuza: Business titan and inspirational leader Self-made businessman, activist and family man, Jabu Mabuza blazed an illustrious trail B L Premium

When news of the death of Jabu Mabuza broke on June 16, the business fraternity was gutted by the loss of this dedicated leader at the age of 63. Looking back at his achievements, the gap that his passing leaves across industries and in the development of SA is evident.

In recognition of his achievements, Mabuza has been posthumously honoured with the lifetime achiever award in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies...