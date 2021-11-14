Business Exciting changes ahead for Anglo American Cutifani will leave behind a strong legacy, and skilled hands to nurture it B L Premium

Anglo American is set for a promising new chapter as changes in the group’s leadership will give further impetus to its strategy and build on the legacy of CEO Mark Cutifani.

Duncan Wanblad, who was named as CEO-designate in November, will take over as CEO and join the board in April next year. Cutifani will stay on until June 30 to support the transition...