Exciting changes ahead for Anglo American
Cutifani will leave behind a strong legacy, and skilled hands to nurture it
14 November 2021 - 21:12
Anglo American is set for a promising new chapter as changes in the group’s leadership will give further impetus to its strategy and build on the legacy of CEO Mark Cutifani.
Duncan Wanblad, who was named as CEO-designate in November, will take over as CEO and join the board in April next year. Cutifani will stay on until June 30 to support the transition...
