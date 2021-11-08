Business Hope is not a strategy, says Jacko Maree as SA faces tough economic choices Register now to attend the 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards B L Premium

Sponsored

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have been an enormous setback for an already struggling SA economy, says Jacko Maree, the non-executive deputy chairman at Standard Bank Group and the 2020 winner of the Lifetime Achiever award at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, futured by BCX.

“We all know that SA is in an incredibly difficult position right now with a smaller economy than at the end of 2019,” says Maree...