Hope is not a strategy, says Jacko Maree as SA faces tough economic choices
Register now to attend the 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards
07 November 2021 - 06:54
Sponsored
The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have been an enormous setback for an already struggling SA economy, says Jacko Maree, the non-executive deputy chairman at Standard Bank Group and the 2020 winner of the Lifetime Achiever award at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, futured by BCX.
“We all know that SA is in an incredibly difficult position right now with a smaller economy than at the end of 2019,” says Maree...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now