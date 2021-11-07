Business SA set to benefit from COP26 deal in 2022 Switching from old coal-fired power plants to smaller, widely distributed wind and solar installations will yield more reliable power supply B L Premium

The massive investment committed to help SA transition to clean energy may start flowing into the country in the second half of next year, once funding agreements have been finalised.

This week the US, UK, Germany, France and the EU agreed at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference to mobilise R130bn in concessional finance and grants over the next three to five years to assist with SA’s energy transition...