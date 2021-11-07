Holidaymakers — and hotels — hope to break Covid-19 shackles
Leisure groups see bounce-back in domestic and international bookings
07 November 2021 - 07:36
SA’s hotel industry is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult 18 months, with some of the country’s biggest operators optimistic about a better December than last year when beach closures, a booze ban and an early curfew devastated the tourism and leisure sector.
It hopes ramped-up vaccination and a large third Covid wave in the winter months could mean a greatly reduced fourth wave in December or January...
