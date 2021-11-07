Black Friday boost expected for SA retailers
Stores have planned ahead and sourced locally to avoid global supply chain disruptions over what they predict will be a 'good Christmas'
07 November 2021 - 07:20
Even with a weak economy and global supply chain constraints, retailers are expecting strong sales from Black Friday specials this November and are generally optimistic about festive season trade.
The Black Friday retail concept has entrenched itself locally in recent years, with retailers extending the discount period to several weeks to maximise sales, and combining the November sales with December specials. ..
