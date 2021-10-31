I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR
State policies can play a powerful role in supporting entrepreneurs
The founding and development of Eskom is a good example
31 October 2021 - 06:12
With everybody’s focus on Monday's local government elections, I have been thinking about the role of government in supporting entrepreneurial talent.
In almost every country with an economic miracle, one can track specific government policies that supported industry and helped create super-entrepreneurs who built amazing businesses, paid millions in taxes and created thousands of jobs. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now