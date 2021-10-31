Business Musk rejects billionaires' tax, wants his money for Mars venture World's richest man says he aims to ‘preserve the light of consciousness’ B L Premium

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, said he plans to use his money to “get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness” as Democrats weigh a billionaires’ tax for the wealthiest Americans that could hit him hardest of all.

The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet by Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport, who said that Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’s tax bills under the proposed plan — as much as $50bn (R757bn) and $44bn over the first five years — could pay for a mission to Mars. ..