Musk rejects billionaires' tax, wants his money for Mars venture
World's richest man says he aims to ‘preserve the light of consciousness’
31 October 2021 - 06:10
The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, said he plans to use his money to “get humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness” as Democrats weigh a billionaires’ tax for the wealthiest Americans that could hit him hardest of all.
The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet by Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport, who said that Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’s tax bills under the proposed plan — as much as $50bn (R757bn) and $44bn over the first five years — could pay for a mission to Mars. ..
