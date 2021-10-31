Lockdown easing spurs dining, shopping, travel and trade
But load-shedding puts SA’s long-term investment prospects at risk
31 October 2021 - 06:22
SA’s economy, devastated by lockdowns, is seeing green shoots with the move to lockdown level 1 restrictions, a ramped-up vaccination programme and pent-up demand among consumers.
More goods are being transported, visits to restaurants and malls are increasing, people are travelling again and staff are slowly returning to offices. ..
