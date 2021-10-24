Wheels of success are turning for woman-powered spaza supplier
Future goals include expanding into the digital space
24 October 2021 - 07:02
Gauteng entrepreneur Sibongile Motlhasedi and her husband Bongani Mabuza found their pot of gold close to home when they identified an opportunity during the pandemic to expand the family spaza shop business.
When Covid struck SA, many businesses were hard hit — but the hard lockdown came with a silver lining for the couple...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now