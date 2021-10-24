Business Wheels of success are turning for woman-powered spaza supplier Future goals include expanding into the digital space B L Premium

Gauteng entrepreneur Sibongile Motlhasedi and her husband Bongani Mabuza found their pot of gold close to home when they identified an opportunity during the pandemic to expand the family spaza shop business.

When Covid struck SA, many businesses were hard hit — but the hard lockdown came with a silver lining for the couple...