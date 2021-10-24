Business Ugandan coffee exports are soaring — thanks in part to demand from Italy B L Premium

Demand for Ugandan coffee in Italy, where espresso lovers abound, has helped increase the East African country’s exports of the beans to the highest in at least 30 years.

In August, Uganda overtook Vietnam to become the second-largest supplier of coffee to Italy for the first time this year, behind Brazil. Total shipments jumped 21% to 6.5-million 60kg bags in the year through September — Uganda’s highest in three decades — about a third of that going to Italy...