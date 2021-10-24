Trump's social media venture wins strong support, share price rockets
24 October 2021 - 07:24
Former US president Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter and Facebook barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day.
Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump’s company said it plans a beta launch — unveiling a trial version — next month and a full rollout in the first quarter of 2022...
