Pick n Pay plans big Boxer expansion
Move comes as competition in the lower end of the grocery market intensifies
24 October 2021 - 06:45
As competition intensifies in the low end of the grocery market with its large volume growth potential, Pick n Pay is upping the ante with plans to accelerate the expansion of its Boxer brand to consolidate its position and increase market share in this segment.
Presenting his first set of results as CEO this week, Pieter Boone said the group’s plan to add 200 Boxer stores in 36 months was “ambitious” but he was confident as he believed the brand, which originated in Durban, with “above market growth rates” supporting the rollout. ..
