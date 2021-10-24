Balwin concerned about discounted share price
The property group is planning to grow its annuity businesses
24 October 2021 - 06:49
Residential property developer Balwin Properties plans to boost its value by expanding complementary annuity-earning businesses such as fibre connectivity.
SA’s largest sectional title group, which has about 48,000 upmarket apartments in nearly 100 developments, is concerned that its share price is hovering below R4. CEO Steve Brookes believes that it should be trading closer to Balwin’s NAV, which is sitting at about R7. ..
