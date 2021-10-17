China’s exit from coal power puts Limpopo plant in limbo
Special economic zone will request the government to intervene on funding
17 October 2021 - 08:15
The Musina-Makhado special economic zone (SEZ) will ask the government to intervene on its behalf with the Chinese authorities over funding for its planned coal-fired power station, which is now in the balance after Chinese president Xi Jinping declared that Beijing would stop investing in such projects abroad.
Lehlogonolo Masoga, CEO of the SEZ, said the entity is in the process of “formally approaching national government to facilitate interaction with the Chinese authorities in the country to get more clarity”...
