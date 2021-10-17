Business China soothes fears over Evergrande risks Central bank says risks to the financial system are 'controllable' B L Premium

China’s central bank broke its silence on the crisis at Evergrande Group this week, saying risks to the financial system stemming from the developer’s struggles are “controllable” and unlikely to spread.

Authorities and local governments are resolving the situation based on “market-oriented and rule-of-law principles”, People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan said at a news briefing on Friday...