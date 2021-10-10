Business Sweet promise for sugar cane in biofuel The plan seeks to ease a crisis caused by a flood of cheap imports, much of them from Eswatini B L Premium

SA's sugar industry is in talks with the government over a potential subsidy that could see it convert more than a third of its annual output into biofuel, according to a group representing companies in the sector.

Currently 800,000t of the industry's annual output of 2.1-million tons is being exported at a loss, according to the South African Sugar Association (Sasa)...