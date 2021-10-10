Business Shares jump as hoteliers spring-clean for UK visitors The UK is SA's biggest tourist market with 430,000 British citizens having visited SA in 2019 B L Premium

The JSE travel and leisure index rose almost 9% this week, the biggest weekly gain since February, after the UK's announcement that it will remove restrictions on travellers from SA. The index is at its highest level since early in March 2020.

The easing of travel restrictions may result in an influx of UK visitors, providing a much-needed boost to the local tourism industry, which has been battered by the Covid lockdown restrictions since April 2020. This may see some hotels that were closed because of the pandemic resume operations before the year-end...