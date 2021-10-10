Business Oracle picks Joburg for its first data centre in Africa 'Companies are realising that reliance on a single cloud-infrastructure provider is neither wise nor practical' B L Premium

As the expansion of data centres across SA accelerates, global software giant Oracle will formally announce tomorrow that it has chosen Johannesburg as the site of its first data centre in Africa.

The company's CEO and founder, Larry Ellison, said two years ago that SA would become the company's first "cloud region" in Africa...