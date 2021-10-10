Global tax deal wins approval
10 October 2021 - 00:19
A vast overhaul of corporate taxation has won support from 136 countries, as nations resolved key differences over the level of a global minimum rate and an end to new digital taxes that the US deemed discriminatory.
The group includes all nations in the Group of 20, European Union and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the OECD announced on Friday...
