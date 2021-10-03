SAA sets regional strategy in motion
SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said in a statement the airline had signed a memorandum of co-operation with Kenya Airways
03 October 2021 - 00:07
SAA's plan to grow into a strong regional airline appears to be gaining momentum, with the announcement this week of a co-operation deal with Kenya Airways that could lead in the longer term to a pan-African airlines group.
SAA also said this week it would reactivate its 24-year partnership with Emirates to "boost connectivity and expand customer options in Africa"...
