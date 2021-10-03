Adapt IT plans more growth after Volaris deal
03 October 2021 - 00:05
Adapt IT, which has benefited from growth in online education during the pandemic, is planning acquisitions once the takeover deal by Canada-based company Volaris is finalised.
The JSE-listed group, which provides specialised software solutions to more than 10,000 customers in 55 countries in the education, manufacturing, financial services, energy, communications and hospitality sectors, will resume its acquisition strategy to acquire tech businesses operating in areas such as health care and financial services, CEO Tiffany Dunsdon said this week during the company's results presentation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now