Find paying clients to fund your start-up

In almost every conversation I have with entrepreneurs they tell me their number one challenge in life is access to finance. Small-business owners are hell-bent on the idea that they cannot start their businesses, let alone grow, without some form of capital injection.

There is no doubt SA could do with a bolder equity investor pool, but, not unexpectedly, such investors are few. The risks attached to equity, especially at an early stage, are unattractive when compared to other options these investors have.

Debt is often the preferred option of entrepreneurs because it's generally cheaper and one doesn't have to sell a share of the businesses to get it.

However, the part that no-one speaks about is the “fundability” of the many SMEs that lament the poor supply of debt to them. The truth is that many of the businesses that want debt funding cannot justify it, mainly because of a bad business case to lenders. Generally, debt and its interest need to be serviced. This means the business case needs to prove that cash flows will be generated to service and settle the debt. Without that, it would be virtually impossible to secure debt funding.

So, if I can't get equity for my small business because of the inherent risk and I can't get debt because I haven't yet built a credible case for lenders, where do I go?

Go find a paying customer.