Business Tourism sees red over state inaction Get SA off UK’s red list and open the gate to visitors, Cyril is urged B L Premium

“Mr President, pick up the phone and talk to the prime minister.”

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs “urgently” to speak to his opposite number in Downing Street, Boris Johnson, to get to the bottom of why the UK is keeping SA on its red list...