Sasol to avoid ‘big bang approach’ in new emissions target
Sasol sets sights on new opportunities
26 September 2021 - 00:09
Sasol has delivered on its promise to up its “green” ambitions, committing to a 30% cut in its carbon emissions by 2030 and to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
But though the petrochemicals group has set out fairly detailed plans to invest R15bn-R25bn to reach the 2030 target, it will decide only later on a clear “pathway” to reach net zero, a target which on one estimate could cost as much as $45bn (about R658bn) to achieve...
