Notebooks turn a page in specs, sales

Notebook computer sales have boomed in Southern Africa, rising by a massive 42% in the first half of this year — a trend driven by remote working and a transforming education market.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), this growth more than balanced a 30% drop in desktop computer sales. In a quarterly research report on personal computing devices (PCD), the IDC says the growth came despite global supply challenges caused by a shortage of computer chips. Solid planning by the major manufacturers appears to have been a key factor in overcoming the shortages...