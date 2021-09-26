THE BIG READ
Notebooks turn a page in specs, sales
Soaring growth as Southern Africa snaps up powerful little PCs
26 September 2021 - 00:05
Notebook computer sales have boomed in Southern Africa, rising by a massive 42% in the first half of this year — a trend driven by remote working and a transforming education market.
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), this growth more than balanced a 30% drop in desktop computer sales. In a quarterly research report on personal computing devices (PCD), the IDC says the growth came despite global supply challenges caused by a shortage of computer chips. Solid planning by the major manufacturers appears to have been a key factor in overcoming the shortages...
