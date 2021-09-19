Business Sandton office vacancies outstrip Johannesburg CBD B L Premium

For the first time in 30 years, prime office node Sandton has higher vacancy rates than the Johannesburg CBD as oversupply, a weak economy and the pandemic leave more space idle.

At more than 20%, office vacancies in Sandton outstrip those in central Joburg, which began to change in the 1990s as businesses fled spiralling crime and urban decay...