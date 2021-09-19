Rich fall short on climate fund
19 September 2021 - 05:08
Developed countries made almost no progress towards their goal of providing $100bn a year to help poor countries tackle climate change, new figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) show.
The data threatens to undermine the UN climate change conference (COP26) that starts in the Scottish city of Glasgow on November 1...
