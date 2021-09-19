Rehabilitated Net1 eyes fintech for the unbanked
19 September 2021 - 05:05
Payment processing company Net1 UEPS is positioning itself to be a fintech services provider for the lower-income market, including social grant beneficiaries and small businesses, offering them loans, insurance, cardless cash withdrawals and bill payments.
The company, which is recovering from the reputational fallout from a controversial multibillion-rand social grants distribution contract, is shifting focus from being what its CEO Chris Meyer described as a logistical company moving cash for social grant payments to one that will be a one-stop shop for financial services products for the low-end market...
