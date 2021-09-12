Business Pandemic helps blow R6bn in new business to Imperial This impact was felt across the group, which transports everything from fuel and health-care products to alcohol and other consumer goods B L Premium

The old proverb that "it's an ill wind that blows nobody any good"rang true for logistics company Imperial, which gained R6bn in new revenue for the year ended June 30.

Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee said this week: "The demand for logistic services has increased dramatically...