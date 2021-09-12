Business Exports boost growth, fatten current account surplus The economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but numbers this week from Stats SA reflected a patchy economic recovery B L Premium

Strong growth in exports boosted economic growth in the second quarter and lifted the surplus on the balance of payments current account to a historic high.

The economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but numbers this week from Stats SA reflected a patchy economic recovery, with the primary sector of the economy up 3.4% on strong performances from agriculture and mining, while the secondary sector contracted by 0.7% as construction and manufacturing declined...