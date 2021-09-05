Banksy set to shred art sale records again
If the sale achieves its high estimate, the painting will have appreciated nearly 500% in almost three years
05 September 2021 - 00:09
In 2018, a painting by Banksy began to self-destruct while it was on the auction block at Sotheby's in London.
Just after the spray-painted artwork of a girl holding a balloon sold for about £1m (about R20m), an alarm went off and the work slowly began to pass through a shredder hidden inside the frame...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now