Business

Banksy set to shred art sale records again

If the sale achieves its high estimate, the painting will have appreciated nearly 500% in almost three years

BL Premium
05 September 2021 - 00:09

In 2018, a painting by Banksy began to self-destruct while it was on the auction block at Sotheby's in London.

Just after the spray-painted artwork of a girl holding a balloon sold for about £1m (about R20m), an alarm went off and the work slowly began to pass through a shredder hidden inside the frame...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now