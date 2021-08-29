Business Home industry start for born entrepreneur Business leader recalls lessons learnt as kid on streets of Umlazi B L Premium

Who would have thought selling unbranded petroleum jelly in the township of Umlazi over the weekend and haggling with customers over credit would play midwife to one of SA's most successful entrepreneurs?Meet Sandile Zungu, chair of Zungu Investments Company and owner of premiership club AmaZulu Football Club. Zungu shared his entrepreneurial journey with delegates at the fourth I am an Entrepreneur Summit, held virtually in July under the theme "How to manage multiple businesses". As the chair of an investment holding company with interests in various sectors he was well placed to share his philosophy on how to juggle multiple businesses.Recalling his journey, Zungu said that after six years of working as a mechanical engineer for a number of companies, he decided to enrol for an MBA degree in 1995, motivated by an intention to switch careers.On completing his studies, he was hired by a merchant bank in corporate finance, where he advised companies on mergers and acqui...