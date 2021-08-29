Covid vax maker eyes malaria, TB
29 August 2021 - 05:00
Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech is looking to build malaria and tuberculosis vaccine production sites in Rwanda and Senegal, narrowing its search for African locations.
The future malaria and tuberculosis vaccines would be based on the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, also used in its Covid-19 shot, the German drug maker said. BioNTech did not say when production was likely to start. In July it said it would seek to develop a malaria vaccine, eyeing production in Africa, as it seeks to build on its success with its partner, Pfizer, in Covid shots...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now