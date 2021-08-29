Business China eyes Afghan hi-tech treasures B L Premium

When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the global economy looked a lot different: Tesla wasn't a company, the iPhone didn't exist and artificial intelligence was best known as a Steven Spielberg film.

Now all three are at the cutting edge of a modern economy driven by advancements in hi-tech chips and large-capacity batteries that are made with a range of minerals, including rare earths. And Afghanistan is sitting on deposits estimated to be worth $1- trillion (about R15-trillion), including what may be the world's largest lithium reserves - if anyone can get them out of the ground...