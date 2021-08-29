Business A coffee and a 'hot chook' top drone deliveries in Oz B L Premium

Alphabet's Wing subsidiary is about to reach a milestone in the fledgling drone-delivery business: any day now it will deliver its 100,000th package to a customer.

At its busiest delivery hub, in Logan City, Australia, the company earlier this month set a new internal record of 4,500 deliveries in one week. The system will one day be a far more efficient mode of transporting goods to people's homes than what exists today, according to a top executive...