Transnet's SOS: devil in the details Plea for private sector investment — but who will control projects?

Transnet chair Popo Molefe says the state-owned logistics company that controls the country’s ports and freight rail services has sent out an SOS for R100bn from private investors because it has neither the funds nor the expertise to fix itself and play the role it must to facilitate economic growth.

“Transnet being the livewire of the economy in the country, its reforming has become very critical,” he says...