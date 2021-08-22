Business ‘Clean’ incentive for bankers Environmental, social and corporate governance is reshaping finance BL PREMIUM

European bankers will soon have to show they’re contributing to a cleaner environment, a better society and good governance — or face a smaller pay package.

In the latest sign that environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) is reshaping finance, most of the 20 major European banks surveyed by Bloomberg said they were working on, or already had, a model linking staff remuneration to a firm’s performance on sustainability metrics...