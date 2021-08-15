Business Sunny outlook for green financing European countries are much further in their renewable energy journeys, with markets that were far more developed. BL PREMIUM

As SA's renewable energy programme gains momentum, it's likely to see new and more sophisticated kinds of financing that could bring in a wider pool of investors.

So says Zoya Sisulu, who recently joined Goldman Sachs SA as its new head of financing, tasked with building the global bank's offering and expand its previous focus in SA on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and Equity Capital Markets (ECM)...