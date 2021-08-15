Business Samsung returns to Fold for business Smartphone maker stresses new format over popular Note BL PREMIUM

The business market is likely to be the next big battleground for both smartphone makers and mobile operators - and new formats will be the key to market share.

On Wednesday, Samsung launched the third-generation models of its foldable smartphones, the Z Flip and Z Fold. The latter is firmly aimed at the business market, to the extent that Samsung for the first time in a decade skipped the annual update of its productivity powerhouse, the Galaxy Note...