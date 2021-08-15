MTN to tone down risk- ready image
Africa focus will follow its withdrawal from Middle East
15 August 2021 - 00:11
MTN, which in the past has invested in markets where angels fear to tread, is signalling a sea change regarding its strategy of risk mitigation.
Africa's largest mobile network operator is pursuing its plan to leave the Middle East, where most of its subsidiaries are operating under war conditions, and is making major progress in reducing debt and looking to capitalise on the unbundling of its interests in strong infrastructure assets and other non-core asset sales...
