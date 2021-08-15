Loading up with good intentions
One of SA's biggest bakkie brands wants to boost local content
15 August 2021 - 00:07
Billy Tom, CEO and president of Isuzu Motors SA, says the pandemic has forced the company to look harder at reducing its reliance on imports and finding local sources for its needs.
"It has made localisation more critical," he says, because the pandemic caused interruptions that put "huge strains" on Isuzu's supply chain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now