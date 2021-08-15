Business Insurance's AI future is on your phone Global VC boom sees big investments in insurtech start-ups BL PREMIUM

The nascent insurance technology sector, known as insurtech, is exploding in SA, as venture capital (VC) flows into start-ups, and incumbents partner with technology and telecommunications firms.

Last week Naspers Foundry made a R120m investment in Naked Insurance, its biggest investment yet in a South African start-up, and on Wednesday Sanlam and MTN Group announced a strategic alliance to distribute insurance and investment products across Africa...