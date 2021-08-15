Business Covid offers Qatar Airways further Africa expansion The airline did cut back its global schedules, especially to markets that were closed to international flights BL PREMIUM

Many global airlines grounded their fleets in response to Covid-19, but Doha-based Qatar Airways carried on flying and used the opportunity of fewer competitors to expand its routes to become the world's biggest international carrier serving Africa.

The airline did cut back its global schedules, especially to markets that were closed to international flights, but SA-born Hendrik du Preez, who has been vice-president for Africa for Qatar Airways for just under a year, says it is better to fly and preserve or gain market share than simply burn cash by having a fleet grounded...