Business Strong jobs data from US The jobs data followed news that in the second quarter the US economy fully recovered the sharp loss in output during the brief pandemic recession

US job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising by 938,000 in June, the labour department said in its employment report on Friday. Job gains were, however, flattered by shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June...